Home / Health News

Study finds modified protein unique to cancerous cells

By Allen Cone  |  March 8, 2018 at 3:45 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 8 (UPI) -- Researchers have discovered a modified protein that reflects a difference between cancer and non-cancer cells, which could lead to new ways to deal with the disease.

Researchers from Canada, Britain and Switzerland discovered a modified protein that acts as a "stop sign" to prevent healthy cells from sorting material in the way they were designed to, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature Communications. The key component is the addition of a phosphate that helps determine how proteins attach to membranes.

Scientists called the protein PIP-stop because it keeps molecules from interacting with lipid molecules called polactin-induced protein, or PIP. In essence, the cells are overused by cancerous ones.

"We have discovered that breast cancer, leukemia, lymphoma and neuroblastoma cells have too many PIP-stops," project leader Michael Overduin, a University of Alberta cancer researcher and professor of biochemistry said in a university release. "This would upset protein function, and opens up a new avenue for developing drugs that block PIP-stop formation by kinase enzymes."

The researchers figured out a way to sort proteins to their proper locations within the cell.

They used powerful magnets in Britain and Edmonton, Canada, to detect signals from protein structures -- down to the atomic level.

The researchers focused on the protein structure to observe how the PIP-stop blocked the protein's function.

In samples from cancer patients, they had too many PIP-stops and unregulated growth could occur in tumor cells.

Similar PIP-stops also were overused in other proteins in other cancer types, leading to tumor growth.

"Our goal now is to design inhibitors for the overactive kinases that create PIP-stops, and to use this information to design drug molecules that block the progression of cancers, particularly those which lack effective treatments," Overduin said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Attacks, threats on teachers often go unreported Attacks, threats on teachers often go unreported
Studies: Video game use not linked to violence Studies: Video game use not linked to violence
FDA approves new medication for drug-resistant HIV FDA approves new medication for drug-resistant HIV
Partner's heart pump can burden their caregiver Partner's heart pump can burden their caregiver
Study: Babies who look like dad likely to get more attention, be healthier Study: Babies who look like dad likely to get more attention, be healthier