Aug. 20, 2025 / 12:49 PM

Jennifer Aniston faces new challenges in 'Morning Show' S4 trailer

By Ben Hooper
Jennifer Aniston stars in "The Morning Show" Season 4, which premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jennifer Aniston stars in "The Morning Show" Season 4, which premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for Season 4 of drama series The Morning Show, promising new drama and intrigue for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The trailer, released Wednesday, picks up two years after the events of the Season 3 finale, with the UBA-NBN merger complete.

"The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America," an official synopsis reads. "In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups -- who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

Witherspoon and Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, lead an ensemble cast that also includes returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. They will be joined by newcomers Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

The series is executive produced by Mimi Leder, who also directs episodes, and Charlotte Stoudt, who also serves as showrunner.

The first episode of The Morning Show Season 4 premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.

Jennifer Aniston turns 56: a look back

Left to right, "Friends" co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the Fire & Ice Ball in Los Angeles on December 3, 1997. "Friends," a long-running sitcom, | License Photo

Read More

