Jason Bateman brings trouble to Jude Law in 'Black Rabbit' trailer

1 of 5 | Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in the Netflix limited series "Black Rabbit," which streams Sept. 18. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Black Rabbit, a limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law as brothers whose reunion brings chaos and violence.

The trailer, released Wednesday on YouTube, stars Law as Jake Friedkin, owner of the Black Rabbit restaurant and VIP lounge in New York, whose life erupts into chaos when his brother, restaurant co-founder Vince, returns to the eatery with substantial debts to dangerous figures.

"Set against the backdrop of New York City's high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who learn just how far family, and the pursuit of success, can push them to the edge," the official synopsis reads.

"It's really about these brothers who love each other but don't match -- one's a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody's either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it's kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they're really exciting to be around," Bateman told Netflix's Tudum.

The series is created and executive produced by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Bateman, Law, Michael Costigan, Ben Jackson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy,Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, David Bernon and Erica Kay also executive produce.

Black Rabbit streams Sept. 18 on Netflix.