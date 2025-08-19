Trending
Channel 4 orders 'Number 10' drama from Steven Moffat

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Amanda Abbington and producers Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue and Rebecca Eaton appear backstage with the awards they won for Outstanding Television Movie for "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride" during the Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Channel 4 has announced it ordered Number 10, a drama about those who live and serve at the British prime minister's London residence, 10 Downing Street.

Steven Moffat -- who is known for his work on Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who and Inside Man -- is writing the project.

No casting has been announced yet for the series.

"This is a show about the building and everyone inside. Not just the prime minister upstairs, but the conspiracy theorist who runs the cafe three floors below, the man who repairs the lift that never works, the madly ambitious 'advisors' fighting for office space in cupboards. Oh, and of course, the cat," the network said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Number 10 is all of Britain in a house: it's British history under one roof. It's how we all got into the mess we're in. It's also our only hope of getting out of it."

