Aug. 19, 2025 / 1:48 PM

Menopausal women form punk rock band in 'Riot' trailer

By Karen Butler
Lorraine Ashbourne will be seen in the BBC and BritBox series "Riot Women" this fall. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 2 | Lorraine Ashbourne will be seen in the BBC and BritBox series "Riot Women" this fall. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The BBC and BritBox released a trailer for Riot Women, a new six-part drama set to premiere in October, on Tuesday.

The show is from Sally Wainwright, the creator, writer and director of Happy Valley, and co-stars Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, Amelia Bullmore, Taj Atwal, Chandeep Uppal and Macy Seelochan.

It will feature original songs by the band ARXX.

"A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined," a synopsis said.

"As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection."

