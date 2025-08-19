Trending
Aug. 19, 2025

'Palm Royale' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 12 on Apple TV+

By UPI Staff
Kristen Wiig returns to star in "Palm Royale" Season 2, premiering on Apple TV+ in November. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Kristen Wiig returns to star in "Palm Royale" Season 2, premiering on Apple TV+ in November. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Palm Royale will return for a second season in November.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Nov. 12, with new episodes released weekly.

Palm Royale is a comedy series created by Abe Sylvia and based on the Juliet McDaniel novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern star and executive produce the show.

Palm Royale follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig), a newcomer trying to break into Palm Beach high society. Season 2 opens with the character "left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown."

"She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies and the occasional felony," an official synopsis reads.

Season 1 also featured Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber.

Kristen Wiig's career: comedy, TV, films

Kristen Wiig attends the Toronto International Film Festival press conference for "Ghost Town" at the Sutton Place Hotel in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2008. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'Fallout': New Vegas comes to life in Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Fallout': New Vegas comes to life in Season 2 trailer
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins travel the desert before arriving in New Vegas in the teaser trailer for Season 2 of the Prime Video series "Fallout."
Menopausal women form punk rock band in 'Riot' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Menopausal women form punk rock band in 'Riot' trailer
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The BBC and BritBox released a trailer Tuesday for "Riot Women," a new six-part drama set to premiere in October. The show features original songs by ARXX.
American Music Awards to air on CBS, Paramount+ for 5 more years
TV // 3 hours ago
American Music Awards to air on CBS, Paramount+ for 5 more years
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced the American Music Awards will stay on CBS and Paramount+ through 2030 following its debut on the platforms this year.
Channel 4 orders 'Number 10' drama from Steven Moffat
TV // 7 hours ago
Channel 4 orders 'Number 10' drama from Steven Moffat
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Channel 4 announced it ordered "Number 10," a drama about those who live and serve at the British prime minister's London residence, 10 Downing Street.
Netflix renews Matthew Goode's 'Dept. Q' for Season 2
TV // 8 hours ago
Netflix renews Matthew Goode's 'Dept. Q' for Season 2
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed Matthew Goode's Scottish detective drama "Dept. Q" for Season 2. Filming is expected to resume soon in Edinburgh.
'This is Us' collaborators Mandy Moore, Dan Fogelman to reunite
TV // 23 hours ago
'This is Us' collaborators Mandy Moore, Dan Fogelman to reunite
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "This is Us" collaborators Mandy Moore and Dan Fogelman are reuniting for an as-yet-untitled Hulu series. Moore joins Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy.
Glenn Close lands lead in Channel 4's drama 'Maud'
TV // 1 day ago
Glenn Close lands lead in Channel 4's drama 'Maud'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Glenn Close has landed the lead in Channel 4's "Maud," which is based on Helene Tursten's short story collections. Filming is to take place later this year.
Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy
TV // 1 day ago
Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Deborah Norville has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala in Pasadena Oct. 17.
Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer of "Elementary," "The Tudors" and "Game of Thrones" fame, is to star in Netflix's new eight-part series set in the "Extraction" universe.
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
TV // 1 day ago
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released new images from "Fallout" Season 2 that brings the series to New Vegas. Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return to star on the show.

