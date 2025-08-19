Netflix renews Matthew Goode's 'Dept. Q' for Season 2

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed Matthew Goode's Scottish detective drama, Dept. Q, for Season 2.

Filming is expected to resume soon in Edinburgh.

Goode will reprise his role of DCI Carl Morck, while Alexej Manvelov will return as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy.

Scott Frank -- whose credits include The Queen's Gambit and Godless -- is the show's writer-director.

"I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines," Goode said in a press release Monday.

"We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!"

No premiere date for the new episodes have been announced yet.

