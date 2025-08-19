Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins travel the desert before arriving in New Vegas in the new trailer for Prime Video's Fallout Season 2.

As Purnell's Lucy MacLean and Goggins' Cooper Howard get close to New Vegas following the events of the first season, the trailer goes back in time to show a number of flashback sequences.

The trailer then introduces Justin Theroux's character Robert House, who recruited Cooper into selling Vault-Tec items before the bombs dropped.

The clip ends with a quick look at a monstruous Deathclaw that attacks Lucy and Cooper, now known as "The Ghoul."

Fallout Season 2 is coming to Prime Video on Dec. 17. New episodes will stream weekly until the season finale on Feb. 4, 2026.

The trailer was released Tuesday during the Opening Night Live live stream event for Gamescom, a video game industry event held annually in Germany.

Fallout was renewed for a third season in May.

In addition, a Fallout-themed haunted house is coming to Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles as part of the park's Halloween Horror Nights event.

