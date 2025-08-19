American Music Awards to air on CBS, Paramount+ for 5 more years

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- CBS and Dick Clark Productions reached a new deal Tuesday that will keep the American Music Awards show on CBS and Paramount+ through 2030.

The next edition of the gala is to take play in Las Vegas in May 2026.

No host has been announced yet.

BIG news: The #AMAs are set to broadcast on @CBS and stream live on @paramountplus through 2030!! The 2026 American Music Awards returns Memorial Day Weekend → LIVE from Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/H8uuCw3riu— American Music Awards (@AMAs) August 19, 2025

Entertainer Jennifer Lopez hosted this year's AMAs, which marked the award show's first year on CBS and Paramount+. Performers included Janet Jackson, Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.

Becky G, Jennifer Lopez attend American Music Awards