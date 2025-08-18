Trending
TV
Aug. 18, 2025 / 3:01 PM

Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Natalie Dormer is set to star in a new as-yet-untitled Netflix series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Natalie Dormer is set to star in a new as-yet-untitled Netflix series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer of Elementary, The Tudors and Game of Thrones fame has signed on to star in Netflix's new eight-part series set in the Extraction universe.

The ensemble for the as-yet-untitled thriller will include the previously announced cast members Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook.

Glen Mazzara is showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

"A mercenary (Omar Sy) embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

"Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge."

The show is connected to Chris Hemsworth's 2020 film Extraction and its 2023 sequel, Extraction 2.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy
TV // 8 minutes ago
Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Deborah Norville has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala in Pasadena Oct. 17.
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
TV // 3 hours ago
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released new images from "Fallout" Season 2 that brings the series to New Vegas. Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return to star on the show.
Keri Russell series 'The Diplomat' to return Oct. 16
TV // 4 hours ago
Keri Russell series 'The Diplomat' to return Oct. 16
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a political thriller starring Keri Russell and Allison Janney, will return on Netflix in October. Bradley Whitford joins the Season 3 cast.
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
TV // 8 hours ago
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "House of Guinness," a new historical drama series from Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders," is to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25. Anthony Boyle stars.
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
TV // 1 day ago
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- John Leguizamo told UPI the disgraced detective he plays in "Smoke" is seeking redemption by trying to bring down the former partner who ruined his career.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
TV // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' Season 2 affirms his place in DC universe
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' Season 2 affirms his place in DC universe
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" Season 2, on HBO Max Thursday, confirms John Cena's R-rated superhero has a place in James Gunn's new film and TV universe of DC Comics characters.
'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
TV // 3 days ago
'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Our Flag Means Death" icon Kristian Nairn has signed up to compete in Season 23 of the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" next month.
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A one-hour comedy special called "Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift" is to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video. It was taped at the Capitol Theater in Clearwater.
Solitus shares evil plans in 'Lego Star Wars' special 'Pieces of the Past'
TV // 3 days ago
Solitus shares evil plans in 'Lego Star Wars' special 'Pieces of the Past'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past" ahead of its Sept. 19 release. The special features the voice of Dan Stevens.

Trending Stories

'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp
Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Hailey Bieber shares cute photo of her with baby son Jack
Hailey Bieber shares cute photo of her with baby son Jack

Follow Us