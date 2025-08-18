Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer of Elementary, The Tudors and Game of Thrones fame has signed on to star in Netflix's new eight-part series set in the Extraction universe.

The ensemble for the as-yet-untitled thriller will include the previously announced cast members Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook.

Glen Mazzara is showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Natalie Dormer is back in action. Dormer will join Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook in the new action thriller series set in the Extraction universe from Glen Mazzara, the Russo Brothers, and Sam Hargrave. pic.twitter.com/mJ4BoNRtb9— Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2025

"A mercenary (Omar Sy) embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

"Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge."

The show is connected to Chris Hemsworth's 2020 film Extraction and its 2023 sequel, Extraction 2.