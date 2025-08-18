TV
Aug. 18, 2025 / 7:13 AM

'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25

By Karen Butler
"House of Guinness" is set to premiere on Sept. 25. Photo courtesy of Netflix.
1 of 3 | "House of Guinness" is set to premiere on Sept. 25. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- House of Guinness, a new historical drama series from Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is set to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25.

"House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties -- the Guinness Family," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

"Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

The ensemble includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea and James Norton.

