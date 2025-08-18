Trending
TV
Aug. 18, 2025 / 3:28 PM

Glenn Close lands lead in Channel 4's drama 'Maud'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Glenn Close is set to star in Channel 4's series, "Maud." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Glenn Close is set to star in Channel 4's series, "Maud." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Glenn Close has landed the lead in Channel 4's drama, Maud, which is based on Helene Tursten's short story collections, An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good and An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed.

Close will play the titular heroine, described by the British network as a "hilariously brusque, cantankerous, and ruthless older woman... and those are her nice qualities. She's also a killer with a tortured past."

Filming on the six-part series is to take place later this year in London.

No premiere date or additional casting have been announced yet.

"Maud is a deliciously dark and daring drama and the amazing Glenn Close will bring a thrilling complexity to the role," Gwawr Lloyd, the network's acting head of drama, said in a press release Monday.

Close's credits include The Big Chill, Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction, Reversal of Fortune, The Paper, 101 Dalmatians, Damages and Tehran.

Glenn Close turns 78: a look back

Glenn Close arrives with her daughter for the premiere of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" at the Loews Astor Plaza theatre in New York City on May 16, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy
TV // 15 minutes ago
Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Deborah Norville has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala in Pasadena Oct. 17.
Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff
TV // 28 minutes ago
Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer of "Elementary," "The Tudors" and "Game of Thrones" fame, is to star in Netflix's new eight-part series set in the "Extraction" universe.
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
TV // 3 hours ago
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released new images from "Fallout" Season 2 that brings the series to New Vegas. Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return to star on the show.
Keri Russell series 'The Diplomat' to return Oct. 16
TV // 4 hours ago
Keri Russell series 'The Diplomat' to return Oct. 16
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a political thriller starring Keri Russell and Allison Janney, will return on Netflix in October. Bradley Whitford joins the Season 3 cast.
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
TV // 8 hours ago
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "House of Guinness," a new historical drama series from Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders," is to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25. Anthony Boyle stars.
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
TV // 1 day ago
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- John Leguizamo told UPI the disgraced detective he plays in "Smoke" is seeking redemption by trying to bring down the former partner who ruined his career.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
TV // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' Season 2 affirms his place in DC universe
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' Season 2 affirms his place in DC universe
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" Season 2, on HBO Max Thursday, confirms John Cena's R-rated superhero has a place in James Gunn's new film and TV universe of DC Comics characters.
'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
TV // 3 days ago
'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Our Flag Means Death" icon Kristian Nairn has signed up to compete in Season 23 of the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" next month.
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A one-hour comedy special called "Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift" is to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video. It was taped at the Capitol Theater in Clearwater.

Trending Stories

'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp
Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Hailey Bieber shares cute photo of her with baby son Jack
Hailey Bieber shares cute photo of her with baby son Jack

Follow Us