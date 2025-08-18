Trending
TV
Aug. 18, 2025 / 11:51 AM

'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images

By Wade Sheridan
Walton Goggins returns as The Ghoul in "Fallout" Season 2. Photo by Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video
1 of 3 | Walton Goggins returns as The Ghoul in "Fallout" Season 2. Photo by Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released new images from the upcoming second season of Fallout that brings the series to New Vegas.

The photos, released on Monday, feature Ella Purnell's Lucy, Aaron Moten's Maximus and flashback scenes featuring Walton Goggins' Cooper Howard from before he was The Ghoul.

Images of The Ghoul talking with Lucy in the desert, Kyle MacLachlan's Hank using a Pip-Boy device and Moises Arias' Norm inside of a Vault were also released.

Fallout, based on the popular video game series of the same name, returns to Prime Video for Season 2 in December.

The second season heads to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas following the events of Season 1. The location was featured in the critically-acclaimed and best-selling video game Fallout: New Vegas, which was originally released in 2010.

Fallout was renewed for a third season in May.

In addition, a Fallout-themed haunted house is coming to Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles as part of the park's Halloween Horror Nights event.

