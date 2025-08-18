Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Diplomat will return for a third season in October.

Netflix announced Monday that Season 3 of the political thriller starring Keri Russell and Allison Janney will premiere Oct. 16.

The Diplomat is created by former Homeland writer and executive producer Debora Hahn. The show follows Kate Wyler (Russell), the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she navigates political intrigue.

Janney also returns in Season 3 as now-President Grace Penn. Her former West Wing co-star joins the cast as Grace's husband, First Gentleman Todd Penn.

Rufus Sewell also star as Kate's husband, Hal.

"Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn told Netflix's Tudum. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want."

Other cast members include David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

