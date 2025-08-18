Trending
TV
Aug. 18, 2025 / 3:14 PM

Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Deborah Norville is getting the Lifetime Achievement honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala this fall. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI
1 of 3 | Deborah Norville is getting the Lifetime Achievement honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala this fall. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Deborah Norville has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala in Pasadena Oct. 17.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the news Monday, applauding the former Inside Edition anchor for a "remarkable career" that has spanned more than 45 years.

"It's an honor to celebrate Deborah Norville's extraordinary career," Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, said in a statement.

"Her legacy extends beyond her historic tenure; she's brought intelligence, integrity, and compassion to her reporting, shaping how millions of viewers understand the world around them."

Norville announced in April that she was leaving the newsmagazine show.

"Big announcement from me: After 30 yrs @InsideEdition, I've declined their lovely offer to continue & will move on at the end of this season," she wrote on social media at the time.

"It's been an amazing ride & I have so much gratitude for the viewers who watched & the people I work with & for."

Journalist Eva Pilgrim was announced in July to replace Norville as Inside Edition host.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Glenn Close lands lead in Channel 4's drama 'Maud'
TV // 6 minutes ago
Glenn Close lands lead in Channel 4's drama 'Maud'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Glenn Close has landed the lead in Channel 4's "Maud," which is based on Helene Tursten's short story collections. Filming is to take place later this year.
Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff
TV // 34 minutes ago
Natalie Dormer set to star in Netflix's 'Extraction' spinoff
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer of "Elementary," "The Tudors" and "Game of Thrones" fame, is to star in Netflix's new eight-part series set in the "Extraction" universe.
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
TV // 3 hours ago
'Fallout' heads to New Vegas in new Season 2 images
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released new images from "Fallout" Season 2 that brings the series to New Vegas. Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return to star on the show.
Keri Russell series 'The Diplomat' to return Oct. 16
TV // 4 hours ago
Keri Russell series 'The Diplomat' to return Oct. 16
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a political thriller starring Keri Russell and Allison Janney, will return on Netflix in October. Bradley Whitford joins the Season 3 cast.
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
TV // 8 hours ago
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "House of Guinness," a new historical drama series from Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders," is to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25. Anthony Boyle stars.
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
TV // 1 day ago
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- John Leguizamo told UPI the disgraced detective he plays in "Smoke" is seeking redemption by trying to bring down the former partner who ruined his career.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
TV // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' Season 2 affirms his place in DC universe
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' Season 2 affirms his place in DC universe
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" Season 2, on HBO Max Thursday, confirms John Cena's R-rated superhero has a place in James Gunn's new film and TV universe of DC Comics characters.
'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
TV // 3 days ago
'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Our Flag Means Death" icon Kristian Nairn has signed up to compete in Season 23 of the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" next month.
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A one-hour comedy special called "Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift" is to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video. It was taped at the Capitol Theater in Clearwater.

Trending Stories

'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp
Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
'The Year of Dramione': Fan fiction's leap to bookstore shelves
'The Year of Dramione': Fan fiction's leap to bookstore shelves

Follow Us