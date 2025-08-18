Deborah Norville to receive Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Deborah Norville has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala in Pasadena Oct. 17.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the news Monday, applauding the former Inside Edition anchor for a "remarkable career" that has spanned more than 45 years.

"It's an honor to celebrate Deborah Norville's extraordinary career," Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, said in a statement.

"Her legacy extends beyond her historic tenure; she's brought intelligence, integrity, and compassion to her reporting, shaping how millions of viewers understand the world around them."

Norville announced in April that she was leaving the newsmagazine show.

"Big announcement from me: After 30 yrs @InsideEdition, I've declined their lovely offer to continue & will move on at the end of this season," she wrote on social media at the time.

"It's been an amazing ride & I have so much gratitude for the viewers who watched & the people I work with & for."

Journalist Eva Pilgrim was announced in July to replace Norville as Inside Edition host.