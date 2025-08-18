Aug. 18 (UPI) -- This is Us collaborators Mandy Moore and Dan Fogelman are reuniting for a new, as-yet-untitled Hulu series.

"Let's go @mandymooremm," writer-producer Fogelman posted on Instagram Monday, alongside a screenshot of a media report about the as-yet-untitled project.

The Hollywood Reporter said Moore will co-star with Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in the football-themed series.

This is Us ran for six seasons from 2016 through 2022.

Mandy Moore, Matthew Modine attend '47 Meters Down' premiere in Los Angeles