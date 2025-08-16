Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Renee Rapp's Bite Me at No. 3, $uicideBoy$'s Thy Kingdom Come at No. 4 and Justin Bieber's Swag at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 6, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Yeat's Dangerous Summer at No. 9 and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 10.

