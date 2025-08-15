'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A new one-hour comedy special called Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift is set to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video.

The show was taped at the Capitol Theater in Clearwater, Fla.

"Known for his rapid fire punchlines, unmistakable voice and every-man perspective, Larry delivers fresh takes on everything from family life and aging to the everyday absurdities of modern living," the streaming service said in a press release Thursday.

"It's A Gift captures the essence of what fans have come to love about Larry: outrageous humor, heartfelt moments and a whole lot of laughs.

The entertainer, whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, also co-founded the Sirius XM channel Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup with Jeff Foxworthy, and is the voice of Mater the rusty tow truck in Disney/Pixar's Cars franchise.