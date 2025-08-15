Trending
TV
Aug. 15, 2025 / 8:12 AM

'Thrones' icon Kristian Nairn to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Kristian Nairn is set to compete on the British competition show "Strictly Come Dancing." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kristian Nairn is set to compete on the British competition show "Strictly Come Dancing." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and Our Flag Means Death icon Kristian Nairn has signed up to compete on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

"This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I'm ready to rise to it! It's a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!" Nairn, who is also a popular DJ and author, said in a press release Friday.

The actor, 49, is known for playing Hodor on Game of Thrones and Wee John Feeney on Our Flag Means Death.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 23 is to premiere in September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Other contestants include RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen La Voix and Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, as well as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, aka Nitro, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
TV // 1 hour ago
'Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift' to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A one-hour comedy special called "Larry the Cable Guy: It's A Gift" is to premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video. It was taped at the Capitol Theater in Clearwater.
Solitus shares evil plans in 'Lego Star Wars' special 'Pieces of the Past'
TV // 17 hours ago
Solitus shares evil plans in 'Lego Star Wars' special 'Pieces of the Past'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past" ahead of its Sept. 19 release. The special features the voice of Dan Stevens.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 gets photos, Oct. 26 premiere date
TV // 18 hours ago
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 gets photos, Oct. 26 premiere date
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing Season 4 of "Mayor of Kingstown," which arrives Oct. 26. Jeremy Renner, Edie Falco, Lennie James and more star in the new season.
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody get close in 'Nobody Wants This' S2 photos
TV // 19 hours ago
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody get close in 'Nobody Wants This' S2 photos
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Nobody Wants This," starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The streamer released new photos of the onscreen couple Thursday.
La Voix, Stefan Dennis among 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 23 cast
TV // 21 hours ago
La Voix, Stefan Dennis among 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 23 cast
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Drag Race UK" alum La Voix, "Neighbours" actor Stefan Davis and other celebrities were announced for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 23, coming to BBC One.
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 2, which arrives Sept. 3. Principal Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, returns in a trailer released Thursday.
BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road' reboot
TV // 1 day ago
BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road' reboot
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Thursday that it has ordered two more seasons of its British school drama, "Waterloo Road," reboot. Season 16 is set to premiere next month.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 16
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 16
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Billy Bob Thornton's contemporary western, "Landman," is set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 16.
Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "The Fault in Our Stars" actress Shailene Woodley is set to join Lindsay Lohan in "Count My Lies," a limited Hulu series based on Sophie Stava's novel.
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
TV // 1 day ago
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned-judge Derek Hough will replace Billy Bush as the host of "Extra" in Season 32. Hough makes his debut on the show Sept. 8.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer

Follow Us