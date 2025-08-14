Trending
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
British actress Gwendoline Christie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards in February. She returns to "Wednesday" in a preview for Season 2, Part 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
British actress Gwendoline Christie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards in February. She returns to "Wednesday" in a preview for Season 2, Part 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Part 2 of Wednesday's sophomore season, which arrives on the streamer Sept. 3.

In a preview released Thursday, viewers see Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) jolt awake in a hospital bed, only to see Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) standing at her bedside with a sponge.

"What ring of Hell is this?" Wednesday asks upon seeing her.

Weems had died in Season 1.

"This isn't hell, Miss Addams," Weems says. "But I understand the confusion."

"If I'm not dead than why are you here?" Wednesday asks.

"Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise."

The trailer shows Wednesday contending with her new companion and Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who is planning to kill Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers).

An earlier trailer for Season 2 showed Wednesday navigating a disturbing vision upon her return to Nevermore Academy.

"She learns that her best friend and roommate Enid Sinclair will die -- and that she's somehow responsible," an official synopsis reads.

The sophomore season also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Isaac Ordonez as Morticia, Gomez and Pugsley Addams, respectively.

Part 1 of Season 2 arrived on Netflix Aug. 6, after it was renewed for Season 3 in July.

