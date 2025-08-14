Trending
Aug. 14, 2025 / 11:37 AM

La Voix, Stefan Dennis among 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 23 cast

By Jessica Inman
"Neighbours" actor Stefan Dennis will star in the upcoming season of "Strictly Come Dancing." Photo courtesy of BBC
"Neighbours" actor Stefan Dennis will star in the upcoming season of "Strictly Come Dancing." Photo courtesy of BBC

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- BBC has announced its roster of celebrities joining the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, which lands on iPlayer and BBC One in the fall.

Season 23 contestants competing for the Strictly 2025 Glitterball include RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen La Voix and Neighbours star Stefan Dennis.

"I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV," La Voix said in a statement. "Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse."

Dennis, who starred in some 6,000-plus episodes of the Australian drama series Neighbours as Paul Robinson, echoed the sentiment that the upcoming show would challenge him in a new way.

"This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television," he said in his statement. "Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky."

The slate of stars hitting the ballroom also includes Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, aka Nitro, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.

