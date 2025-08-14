Trending
TV
Aug. 14, 2025 / 2:27 PM

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 gets photos, Oct. 26 premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco star in Season 4 of "Mayor of Kingstown." Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 3 | Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco star in Season 4 of "Mayor of Kingstown." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, which arrives on the streaming platform Oct. 26.

A first look image shows Mike McLusky and Nina Hobbs, portrayed by Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, respectively, shaking hands in an apparent police station.

"Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town," a Season 4 synopsis reads."Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the show's creators and among its executive producers as well.

Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi also star.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody get close in 'Nobody Wants This' S2 photos
TV // 1 hour ago
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody get close in 'Nobody Wants This' S2 photos
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Nobody Wants This," starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The streamer released new photos of the onscreen couple Thursday.
La Voix, Stefan Dennis among 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 23 cast
TV // 3 hours ago
La Voix, Stefan Dennis among 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 23 cast
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Drag Race UK" alum La Voix, "Neighbours" actor Stefan Davis and other celebrities were announced for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 23, coming to BBC One.
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Gwendoline Christie returns in 'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 2 trailer
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 2, which arrives Sept. 3. Principal Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, returns in a trailer released Thursday.
BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road' reboot
TV // 6 hours ago
BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road' reboot
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Thursday that it has ordered two more seasons of its British school drama, "Waterloo Road," reboot. Season 16 is set to premiere next month.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 16
TV // 7 hours ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 16
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Billy Bob Thornton's contemporary western, "Landman," is set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 16.
Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation
TV // 23 hours ago
Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "The Fault in Our Stars" actress Shailene Woodley is set to join Lindsay Lohan in "Count My Lies," a limited Hulu series based on Sophie Stava's novel.
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
TV // 1 day ago
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned-judge Derek Hough will replace Billy Bush as the host of "Extra" in Season 32. Hough makes his debut on the show Sept. 8.
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Luke Macfarlane told UPI his "Platonic" character Charlie is more at ease with his wife Sylvia's close-knit, chaotic friendship with Will in Season 2.
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
TV // 1 day ago
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" Season 1 had a two-episode premiere Tuesday and will play out over the course of six more episodes. Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther star.
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale
TV // 1 day ago
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the fourth and final season of the sci-fi comedy series "Upload" ahead of its four-part finale, arriving on the streamer Aug. 25.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
After purging Kennedy Center board, Trump says he will host big upcoming event
After purging Kennedy Center board, Trump says he will host big upcoming event
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors
Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors

Follow Us