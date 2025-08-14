Trending
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 16

By Karen Butler
Billy Bob Thornton's "Landman" will be back on Paramount+ Nov. 16. File Photo by John Angelillo
Billy Bob Thornton's "Landman" will be back on Paramount+ Nov. 16. File Photo by John Angelillo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Billy Bob Thornton's contemporary western, Landman, is set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 16.

The cast also includes Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Demi Moore and Colm Feore.

Based on Christian Wallace's Boomtown podcast and co-created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the drama follows characters -- from roughnecks to billionaires -- who are involved in the oil and gas industry in West Texas.

Making up the dysfunctional Norris family are Tommy (Thornton), the overworked, stressed-out, but highly skilled fixer for an independent oil company; attention-seeking Angela (Larter), the estranged wife who has just returned to Tommy after her lucrative second marriage ends; Tommy and Angela's son Cooper (Lofland), who is learning the family business from the ground up: and his sister, college-bound Ainsley (Randolph), who is determined to marry a rich quarterback.

Billy Bob Thornton attends the premiere of "Landman" in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. Thornton leads the cast as Tommy Norris. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

