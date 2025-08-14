Trending
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody get close in 'Nobody Wants This' S2 photos

By Jessica Inman
Adam Brody and Kristen Bell return for Season 2 of "Nobody Wants This." Photo Courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Adam Brody and Kristen Bell return for Season 2 of "Nobody Wants This." Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody and arriving on the platform Oct. 23.

The streamer released first-look photos of the unlikely onscreen couple Thursday.

The first shows Noah (Brody), a rabbi, snuggled against Joanne (Bell), an agnostic podcaster, in bed. They appear to be watching a movie on Joanne's laptop.

Another image shows a concerned Noah holding Joanne as they talk to another woman in a parking lot.

Season 1 of the series saw the couple ultimately decide to prioritize their love, despite their big differences.

Creator Erin Foster told Netflix's Tudum that the sophomore season of the show will explore what comes next.

"It's such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other's friends, day-to-day routines and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays and what you each think the future should look like," she said.

Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, who is married to Brody in real life, is among the Season 2 cast members.

Miles Fower, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed, Justin Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Stephanie Faracy, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden also star.

