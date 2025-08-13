Trending
TV
Aug. 13, 2025 / 1:00 PM

Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2

"The anxiety and angst and sort of insecurity has mostly been alleviated," MacFarlane told UPI.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Rose Byrne and Luke Macfarlane return for Season 2 of "Platonic," premiering Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | Rose Byrne and Luke Macfarlane return for Season 2 of "Platonic," premiering Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Bros and Brothers & Sisters alum Luke Macfarlane says his Platonic character Charlie is more at ease with his wife Sylvia's close-knit, chaotic friendship with Will in Season 2.

"The anxiety and angst and insecurity has mostly been alleviated," MacFarlane, 45, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"He doesn't have to worry about them getting together, so that gave Charlie a lot more room to actually really try to get to see and know who Will is as a person," the actor said. "This season, we really get to see him enjoy Will's company in a real way and maybe let Will offer him some advice."

New episodes of the comedy air Wednesdays on Apple TV+ The show co-stars Rose Byrne (Sylvia) and Seth Rogen (Will) as former best friends who reunite after a long separation, only to bring out the best and worst in each other.

Macfarlane understands why a happy couple might want a silly, playful extramarital friendship like the one Sylvia and Will share.

"it's very important for you to have friendships outside of your marriage," he said.

"I encourage my partner all the time to go and spend time with his friends," Macfarlane added. "The relationship is, obviously, very important, but it can't be everything. There's certain stuff that you [discuss with friends]. It doesn't mean that you're keeping secrets, but you can't tell your partner everything."

The series also spotlights how difficult it can be for adults to make new friends since they are often busy working and raising families.

"Our show really is a lot about friendships and times that you meet friends and I'm actually going through that stage of my life right now where I'm becoming friends with my 2-year-old's friends' parents," Macfarlane said.

"The periods in your life where you really actively get to choose your friends are kind of dwindling as you get older," he laughed. "When you're in college, those are people that you truly, actively, become friends with and it is a rare window in your life when you really get to be determined about that, which is all the more reason to hold onto them and move through life with them."

Charlie is a successful lawyer, as well as a kind and supportive husband and father.

He is also just quirky enough to be endearing as opposed to annoying in his perfection.

"A new friend of mine said, 'i just watched the first season of Platonic and I'm glad I met you before I watched because Charlie's a weird dude,'" Macfarlane said.

"I was like, 'Weird in what way?' And he said, 'He's sort of uptight,'" the actor recalled. "And i was like: 'Yeah, he's a little bit uptight, but that's kind of what makes him lovable. He really wants to make sure everybody's happy and taken care of.'"

Macfarlane said he is happy to contribute a sunny escape from a media landscape filled with darkness and division.

"I think we do need those kinds of things. I also think we need shows that aren't so super- duper high-concept," he said.

"Our show is quite clear and unselfconsciously human scaled and family scaled. I love that kind of show. It reminds me of the shows that I first started enjoying as a kid watching TV and the comedy can exist in very natural settings and it doesn't need to be huge or over the top, so I think it's a lovely antidote to a world that Is very messy right now."

Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere

Rose Byrne (L) and Seth Rogen attend the premiere of "Platonic" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
TV // 1 hour ago
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" Season 1 had a two-episode premiere Tuesday and will play out over the course of six more episodes. Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther star.
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale
TV // 21 hours ago
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the fourth and final season of the sci-fi comedy series "Upload" ahead of its four-part finale, arriving on the streamer Aug. 25.
'Only Murders' S5 trailer introduces Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz
TV // 23 hours ago
'Only Murders' S5 trailer introduces Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 on Tuesday, which guest stars Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman and more.
Will Forte inhabits 'Haunted Hotel' in Netflix animated comedy
TV // 1 day ago
Will Forte inhabits 'Haunted Hotel' in Netflix animated comedy
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Will Forte inhabits a haunted hotel run by his estranged sister in "Haunted Hotel," an animated comedy arriving Sept. 19. The series hails from Matt Roller.
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
TV // 2 days ago
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Timothy Olyphant told UPI playing Kirsh on "Alien: Earth" made him realize just how fast artificial intelligence technology is advancing in the real world.
Martin Scorsese looks back on 'Taxi Driver' in Apple TV+ docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
Martin Scorsese looks back on 'Taxi Driver' in Apple TV+ docuseries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the subject of an upcoming five-part docuseries on Apple TV+. "Mr. Scorsese" arrives Oct. 17 and features Steven Spielberg.
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
TV // 3 days ago
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
NEW YORK, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter told UPI that her "Dexter: Resurrection" character Lady Vengeance thinks she's a personal and professional match for the titular anti-hero.
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered Season 3 of its live-action, pirate adventure, "One Piece." Production is to resume in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year.
Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4
TV // 3 days ago
Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4
NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Bowen told UPI the partnership her "Resident Alien" character, Deputy Liv, has with her boss, Sheriff Mike, evolves quite a bit over four seasons.
No Season 3 for teen horror series 'Goosebumps' on Disney+
TV // 4 days ago
No Season 3 for teen horror series 'Goosebumps' on Disney+
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ has canceled its young-adult horror series, "Goosebumps," after two seasons. The show was an anthology based on R.L. Stine's best-selling novels.

Trending Stories

'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September

Follow Us