Aug. 13, 2025 / 3:56 PM

Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation

By Jessica Inman
Shailene Woodley arrives on the red carpet for the "Lee" New York Screening in September. She will star in "Count My Lies" on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Shailene Woodley arrives on the red carpet for the "Lee" New York Screening in September. She will star in "Count My Lies" on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Fault in Our Stars actress Shailene Woodley is set to join Lindsay Lohan in Count My Lies, a limited Hulu series based on Sophie Stava's novel.

Woodley, 33, will portray Sloan Caraway, a compulsive liar whose fabrications secure her a nannying job for Lohan's Violet. But what starts as a dream job quickly unravels as the family's secrets upend everyone's lives, multiple outlets report.

The series will be penned and executive produced by showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are well known for their work on This is Us.

Woodley and Lohan will also executive produce.

Lohan, 39, is best known for Parent Trap and Mean Girls. She recently starred in the Freaky Friday sequel opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

Her upcoming role is her first television lead.

A release date and additional casting has not yet been announced.

Lindsay Lohan's career: Hollywood, red carpets, fashion

Lindsay Lohan poses for pictures at the premiere of "Mean Girls" in New York City on April 23, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

