Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Extra announced on Wednesday that Derek Hough is set to host the entertainment news series.

The Dancing with the Stars pro-turned-judge will replace Billy Bush as host beginning in Season 32.

Hough will make his hosting debut Sept. 8, coinciding with the Season 32 premiere, a press release states.

"Derek has not only dominated the world of dance -- he's become a beloved household name who has won America's hearts with his talent, charisma, and boundless creativity," said executive producer Jeremy Spiegel in a statement.

A clip shared to social media Wednesday shows Hough taking a seat and holding a microphone.

"Here we go!" Hough wrote in the comments.

In a statement, Hough said he is "truly looking forward" to working with his new colleagues.

"It's an honor to join a show that's been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years -- and I'm ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond," he said.

The upcoming season will feature new segments and a new set.

"Hough will sit down for engaging and exclusive interviews with celebrity friends and take us behind the scenes of his many projects, including Dancing with the Stars and beyond," an official synopsis reads.