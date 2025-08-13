Trending
TV
Aug. 13, 2025 / 1:41 PM

Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cast member Derek Hough attends Amazon's "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" premiere in 2024. He is set to host "Extra" beginning Sept. 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Derek Hough attends Amazon's "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" premiere in 2024. He is set to host "Extra" beginning Sept. 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Extra announced on Wednesday that Derek Hough is set to host the entertainment news series.

The Dancing with the Stars pro-turned-judge will replace Billy Bush as host beginning in Season 32.

Hough will make his hosting debut Sept. 8, coinciding with the Season 32 premiere, a press release states.

"Derek has not only dominated the world of dance -- he's become a beloved household name who has won America's hearts with his talent, charisma, and boundless creativity," said executive producer Jeremy Spiegel in a statement.

A clip shared to social media Wednesday shows Hough taking a seat and holding a microphone.

"Here we go!" Hough wrote in the comments.

In a statement, Hough said he is "truly looking forward" to working with his new colleagues.

"It's an honor to join a show that's been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years -- and I'm ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond," he said.

The upcoming season will feature new segments and a new set.

"Hough will sit down for engaging and exclusive interviews with celebrity friends and take us behind the scenes of his many projects, including Dancing with the Stars and beyond," an official synopsis reads.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
TV // 1 hour ago
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Luke Macfarlane told UPI his "Platonic" character Charlie is more at ease with his wife Sylvia's close-knit, chaotic friendship with Will in Season 2.
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
TV // 2 hours ago
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" Season 1 had a two-episode premiere Tuesday and will play out over the course of six more episodes. Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther star.
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale
TV // 23 hours ago
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the fourth and final season of the sci-fi comedy series "Upload" ahead of its four-part finale, arriving on the streamer Aug. 25.
'Only Murders' S5 trailer introduces Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz
TV // 1 day ago
'Only Murders' S5 trailer introduces Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 on Tuesday, which guest stars Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman and more.
Will Forte inhabits 'Haunted Hotel' in Netflix animated comedy
TV // 2 days ago
Will Forte inhabits 'Haunted Hotel' in Netflix animated comedy
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Will Forte inhabits a haunted hotel run by his estranged sister in "Haunted Hotel," an animated comedy arriving Sept. 19. The series hails from Matt Roller.
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
TV // 2 days ago
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Timothy Olyphant told UPI playing Kirsh on "Alien: Earth" made him realize just how fast artificial intelligence technology is advancing in the real world.
Martin Scorsese looks back on 'Taxi Driver' in Apple TV+ docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
Martin Scorsese looks back on 'Taxi Driver' in Apple TV+ docuseries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the subject of an upcoming five-part docuseries on Apple TV+. "Mr. Scorsese" arrives Oct. 17 and features Steven Spielberg.
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
TV // 3 days ago
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
NEW YORK, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter told UPI that her "Dexter: Resurrection" character Lady Vengeance thinks she's a personal and professional match for the titular anti-hero.
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered Season 3 of its live-action, pirate adventure, "One Piece." Production is to resume in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year.
Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4
TV // 3 days ago
Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4
NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Bowen told UPI the partnership her "Resident Alien" character, Deputy Liv, has with her boss, Sheriff Mike, evolves quite a bit over four seasons.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September

Follow Us