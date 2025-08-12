Trending
'Upload' Season 4 trailer teases 4-part finale

By Jessica Inman
Robbie Amell (Nathan), Owen Daniels (A.I. Guy) star in "Upload." The fourth and final season arrives on Prime Video Aug. 25. Photo courtesy of Liane Hentscher/Prime Video
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the final season of the sci-fi comedy series Upload ahead of its four-part finale, arriving on the streamer Aug. 25.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Nora (Andy Allo) embrace Nathan (Robbie Amell), only to realize he is an apparent hologram.

"Come find me," he says before disappearing.

The show exists in a world where the wealthy don't die and instead upload their consciousness to a virtual reality afterlife.

Season 4's last episodes show what happens when "sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world)!" according to an official synopsis.

Greg Daniels, well known for his work on The Office, Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill, created the series.

Kvin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson and Owen Daniels also star.

