Aug. 12, 2025 / 1:57 PM

'Only Murders' S5 trailer introduces Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz

By Fred Topel
Renee Zellweger, seen at the 2020 Oscars, guest stars in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 5 on Tuesday. The new season premieres Sept. 9.

This season, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate the suspected murder of their doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). This leads them to a mafia family that includes a couple played by guest stars Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz. Zellweger's casting was announced in March.

Bobby Cannavale, Dianne Wiest, Logan Lerman, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein and Jermaine Fowler are also seen in the trailer, along with returning cast members Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Téa Leoni, Michael Cyril Creighton and Richard Kind.

Oliver does a Marlon Brando impression, while Charles misquotes The Godfather. Charles also causes a scene at Lester's funeral by trying to look into the casket.

Lane won an Emmy for his Season 1 appearance. The show's production design and music has also won Emmys, including the Season 3 musical episode.

