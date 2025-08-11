Trending
Will Forte inhabits 'Haunted Hotel' in Netflix animated comedy

By Jessica Inman
Netflix is previewing "Haunted Hotel," which arrives on the streamer Sept. 19. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Will Forte inhabits a haunted hotel run by his estranged sister in Haunted Hotel, an animated comedy arriving on the streamer Sept. 19.

Katherine (Eliza Coupe) is a single mother helming the ghostly inn Undervale.

"Luckily, she has some help from her estranged brother... who is now one of the ghosts and thinks his fellow phantoms have some pretty good ideas," an official synopsis reads.

A preview released Monday shows Katherine's son (Skyler Gisondo) on the phone while his sister Esther (Natalie Palamides) is possessed by a demonic entity.

"Mom, was Esther baptized?" he asks.

"No!" Katherine responds in a huff.

The voice cast also includes Jimmi Simpson.

Matt Roller, well known for his work on Rick and Morty and Archer, is the creator behind the series.

