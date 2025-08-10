TV
Aug. 10, 2025 / 10:01 AM

Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'

By Karen Butler
Inaki Godoy's "One Piece" has been renewed for a third season. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Inaki Godoy's "One Piece" has been renewed for a third season. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered Season 3 of its live-action, pirate adventure, One Piece.

Production is set to resume in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year, the streaming service said Saturday.

Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for Season 3.

Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2026.

"Luffy (Inaki Godoy) and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line -- a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

The show is based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga series, which has also been adapted as an animated series.

