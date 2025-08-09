TV
Aug. 9, 2025 / 3:00 PM

Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4

The sci-fi-comedy's series finale aired Friday.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Left to right, Alan Tudyk, Corey Reynolds and Elizabeth Bowen star in "Resident Alien," which wrapped up its fourth and final season Friday. Photo by James Dittiger/USA Network
1 of 2 | Left to right, Alan Tudyk, Corey Reynolds and Elizabeth Bowen star in "Resident Alien," which wrapped up its fourth and final season Friday. Photo by James Dittiger/USA Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Fargo and Upload alum Elizabeth Bowen says the partnership her Resident Alien character, Deputy Liv, has with her boss, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds), evolves quite a lot over the sci-fi-comedy's four seasons.

"From the start until now is leaps and bounds different than what it began. There is so much more respect. It's so much more equal," Bowen told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"We have such a greater understanding of what each character has been through in their past and what made them who they are. But, also, Corey and I have gone through life stuff. We went through the pandemic together," Bowen said.

"We've gone through a strike together. We've gone through all the ups and downs of working on a show in uncertain times, so it's been really interesting watching our characters' journeys and our personal journeys grow side by side. It's been a wonderful experience."

Known for his work in the police drama The Closer and the Broadway musical Hairspray, Reynolds noted that the Resident Alien stars and crew grew particularly close because the show started filming in 2020 when much of the world was still shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were in this testing bubble," he recalled.

"Our cast and the other creatives were the only people that we knew we were 100 percent safe to be around because we were tested on a regular basis," Reynolds said. "We bonded a lot because we spent a lot of time together."

The actor said everyone was "fully invested" when they arrived to work on the adaptation of a graphic novel series about a space alien (Alan Tudyk), who crash-lands in a small Colorado town filled with kind, quirky people.

"Everyone came into this wanting to do it, which is, in and of itself, a victory," Reynolds said. "People don't always take jobs because they want to. They take them because they need them."

As the actors were cast, series creator Chris Sheridan added everyone to an email thread, so they could learn about each other, Reynolds added.

"He started a community online before we even got to meet one another, so by the time we finally did get to meet at the table-read, it was instant chemistry, creatively and professionally. We had kind of primed the pump," he said.

The latest run of episodes started out with extraterrestrial Harry (Tudyk) imprisoned on the moon, emotional and without his super powers, while an evil creature called the Mantid impersonates him and takes over his life in the Rocky Mountains.

By Season 4, most of the townspeople know that Harry is an alien, but Liv and Mike are among the last ones to discover his big secret.

The Mantid kidnaps Liv, takes over her appearance and tries to kill everyone she cares about.

After Harry vanquishes the Mantid, Mike leads a posse to rescue Liv, who seems to be cured of her obsession with space aliens, now that several have attempted to eat her.

"She was 10 when she first saw a UFO. Her world, in that way, has always been a bit bigger than Mike's with regards to aliens and believing in things that you might not have ever seen," Bowen said.

Faced with this new reality, Mike wonders what else he might have overlooked, Reynolds said.

"When you're so certain about something and have to do a 180, I think any person with any self-reflective nature would have to reflect on, what else could I have gotten wrong?" Reynolds said.

"That's one thing I will say that I'm kind of proud about bringing to life with Mike. He has a reluctance to be wrong and to acknowledge that he's wrong, but I think that once he gets there, he's genuinely regretful about not getting there sooner," he added. "He's been getting it wrong for a long time and, not just getting it wrong himself, but trying to convince someone -- Deputy Liv -- who's been getting it right that SHE'S been wrong, which is extra wrong."

Mike gets a taste of his own medicine this season when he tries to tell his girlfriend, Detective Lena (Nicola Correia-Damude), that aliens have invaded his town.

"He's now having firsthand experience at what Deputy Liv was experiencing when trying to get him to believe," Reynolds said.

"He's now more understanding of what he put her through because of what he's dealing with trying to convince Lena," he added. "He's going to have to tell her something that is going to seem ridiculous to her. But, to be true to himself and to reality, he's got to find a way to do it and it's a tricky thing and it doesn't go well."

The fourth and final season finale aired Friday on USA Network and Syfy.

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 3 for teen horror series 'Goosebumps' on Disney+
TV // 4 hours ago
No Season 3 for teen horror series 'Goosebumps' on Disney+
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ has canceled its young-adult horror series, "Goosebumps," after two seasons. The show was an anthology based on R.L. Stine's best-selling novels.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 begins production
TV // 1 day ago
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 begins production
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The third installment of the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series has officially started filming. The news arrived Friday, with a post on social media.
'Aema' trailer follows making of 1980s Korean erotic film
TV // 1 day ago
'Aema' trailer follows making of 1980s Korean erotic film
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Aema," a series about the making of the first big erotic film in South Korea, starring Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-Rin and releasing Aug. 22.
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
TV // 1 day ago
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" stars Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater say their characters' relationships with their parents greatly impact the people they become.
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Greg Gutfeld, host of Fox News' popular nightly political comedy show "Gutfeld!," was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for the first time.
'Wild 'N Out' to mark 20th anniversary with new episodes
TV // 1 day ago
'Wild 'N Out' to mark 20th anniversary with new episodes
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" is celebrating two decades on the air with 20 new episodes, arriving on VH1 Sept. 1, blending comedy and rap battles.
'Runarounds' trailer introduces music drama from 'Outer Banks' creators
TV // 2 days ago
'Runarounds' trailer introduces music drama from 'Outer Banks' creators
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing a "The Runarounds," a coming-of-age music drama series from the creators of "Outer Banks" and premiering on the streamer Sept. 1.
Domhnall Gleeson shakes up sleepy workplace in 'The Paper' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Domhnall Gleeson shakes up sleepy workplace in 'The Paper' trailer
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock shared its first trailer for the workplace comedy, "The Paper," on Thursday. The show shares a universe with "The Office" and premieres Sept. 4.
Taylor Schilling praises Natasha Lyonne after 'Poker Face' guest role
TV // 2 days ago
Taylor Schilling praises Natasha Lyonne after 'Poker Face' guest role
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Schilling praised her former "Orange is the New Black" co-star Natasha Lyonne on "Late Night" following their reunion on Lyonne's show "Poker Face."
Mike Colter reuniting with 'Evil' scribes for new CBS legal drama
TV // 2 days ago
Mike Colter reuniting with 'Evil' scribes for new CBS legal drama
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Mike Colter is reuniting with "Evil" scribes Robert and Michelle King for a new CBS legal drama called "Cupertino." "Evil" wrapped its four-season run in 2024.

Trending Stories

'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder
'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Justice Smith, Anna Kendrick
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Justice Smith, Anna Kendrick
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 begins production
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 begins production

Follow Us