Trending
TV
Aug. 8, 2025 / 3:42 PM

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 begins production

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Walker Scobell attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2024. He is filming Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 2 | Walker Scobell attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2024. He is filming Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The third installment of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has officially started filming.

The news arrived Friday, with a post on the show's official X account.

"A new era begins," the caption stated.

The post also included a photograph of a smiling Walker Scobell holding a clapperboard.

"Awesome! I can't wait to see the second season!" one fan commented. "This show is so much better than the movies!"

The sophomore season of the demigod adventure series arrives on Disney+ Dec. 10.

The show is an adaptation of the Percy Jackson books penned by Rick Riordan. The novels also inspired a pair of movies -- the 2010 feature Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and the 2013 film Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

"This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time," Riordan said when news of Season 3's green light first broke.

The series also stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Aema' trailer follows making of 1980s Korean erotic film
TV // 4 hours ago
'Aema' trailer follows making of 1980s Korean erotic film
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Aema," a series about the making of the first big erotic film in South Korea, starring Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-Rin and releasing Aug. 22.
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
TV // 8 hours ago
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" stars Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater say their characters' relationships with their parents greatly impact the people they become.
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
TV // 8 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Greg Gutfeld, host of Fox News' popular nightly political comedy show "Gutfeld!," was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for the first time.
'Wild 'N Out' to mark 20th anniversary with new episodes
TV // 1 day ago
'Wild 'N Out' to mark 20th anniversary with new episodes
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" is celebrating two decades on the air with 20 new episodes, arriving on VH1 Sept. 1, blending comedy and rap battles.
'Runarounds' trailer introduces music drama from 'Outer Banks' creators
TV // 1 day ago
'Runarounds' trailer introduces music drama from 'Outer Banks' creators
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing a "The Runarounds," a coming-of-age music drama series from the creators of "Outer Banks" and premiering on the streamer Sept. 1.
Domhnall Gleeson shakes up sleepy workplace in 'The Paper' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Domhnall Gleeson shakes up sleepy workplace in 'The Paper' trailer
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock shared its first trailer for the workplace comedy, "The Paper," on Thursday. The show shares a universe with "The Office" and premieres Sept. 4.
Taylor Schilling praises Natasha Lyonne after 'Poker Face' guest role
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Schilling praises Natasha Lyonne after 'Poker Face' guest role
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Schilling praised her former "Orange is the New Black" co-star Natasha Lyonne on "Late Night" following their reunion on Lyonne's show "Poker Face."
Mike Colter reuniting with 'Evil' scribes for new CBS legal drama
TV // 1 day ago
Mike Colter reuniting with 'Evil' scribes for new CBS legal drama
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Mike Colter is reuniting with "Evil" scribes Robert and Michelle King for a new CBS legal drama called "Cupertino." "Evil" wrapped its four-season run in 2024.
'Sweetpea' Season 2 begins production, adds 2 to cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Sweetpea' Season 2 begins production, adds 2 to cast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Season 2 of dark comedy thriller "Sweetpea," starring Ella Purnell, is officially in production. Tasmin Greig and Rish Shah join the cast of the Starz series.
Sylvester Stallone fights for home in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Sylvester Stallone fights for home in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 teaser
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ with Showtime released a teaser for "Tulsa King" Season 3 Wednesday. The 30-second clip shows Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi resist enemies.

Trending Stories

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder
'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment

Follow Us