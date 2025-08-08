Netflix is previewing "Aema," arriving on the streamer Aug. 22. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Aema, a series that details the making of the first big erotic film in South Korea.

The trailer released Friday introduces viewers to Jeong Hee-ran (Lee Hanee), an acclaimed actress who refuses the role in the fictional erotic film Madame Aema, because she has "stripped naked countless times."

Her replacement, Shin Ju-ae (Bang Hyo-rin), is an aspiring actress willing to "strip a hundred times" if it means she can pursue her dream.

Hee-ran's contract means she must be a "supporting role" in the film.

"While Hee-ran and Ju-ae initially butt heads, they eventually come together with a shared resolve to push back against a system that continually takes advantage of women," an official synopsis reads.

Jin Sun-kyu and Cho Hyun-chul also star in the series, which arrives Aug. 22.