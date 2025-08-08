Trending
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'

By Karen Butler
"Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld was a guest on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday. Photo courtesy of NBC
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Greg Gutfeld -- host of Fox News' popular nightly political comedy show Gutfeld! -- was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time on Thursday.

The best-selling author was part of a lineup that included the bands Jonas Brothers and Good Charlotte.

Although it was his first time appearing on the show, Gutfeld reminded Fallon of the wild night when they met while drinking and bar-hopping in Manhattan 15 years earlier.

"It was all very good-natured and a great memory," Gutfeld said, to which Fallon replied, "All the details you said are correct, so it definitely happened."

Fallon then asked the former Maxim, Men's Health and Stuff writer how he came to host his own talk shows, first Red Eye, then The Five and Gutfeld!

"I've been fired a lot. I'm telling people at home: You think firing is bad. it's the best thing in the world," he said. "You always end up someplace better."

They also discussed Gutfeld's latest project, a game show called What Did I Miss?

"We put people in a house upstate," he said. "They have no idea what's going on and then, when they come out, we quiz them on the news."

Contestants are asked if outrageous-seeming headlines are true or false.

"With Trump, you can't tell," Gutfeld quipped. "You never know what he's going to do."

"You don't even have to sequester people," Fallon replied as Gutfeld laughed. "Did this happen? I don't know. It's very possible."

The show has been renewed for a second season.

