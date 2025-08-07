Trending
Aug. 7, 2025 / 10:13 AM

Taylor Schilling praises Natasha Lyonne after 'Poker Face' guest role

By Jessica Inman
Taylor Schilling arrives for the premiere of "The Public" in 2018. She stars in Season 2 of "Poker Face." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Schilling arrives for the premiere of "The Public" in 2018. She stars in Season 2 of "Poker Face." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black alum Taylor Schilling praised former co-star Natasha Lyonne following their reunion in Poker Face Season 2.

The actress, 41, discussed her latest role on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday.

"I don't know if I would call me if I needed an FBI agent, but Natasha Lyonne being the national treasure that she is -- the once in a generation talent I love -- thought you know, 'Just bring Taylor in to play an FBI agent,' and so I did," Schilling told Meyers.

"I did it, and she directed me. She gave me direction that I've never got. You know, I was coming in kind of hot... and she came over and she said, 'Tay-lo,' she said, 'Be cool, be cool.'"

Season 2 of the mystery comedy series ended in July and also featured Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Kumail Nanjiani and Melanie Lynskey.

The show follows "human lie detector" Charlie Cale (Lyonne) as she solves crimes on the road in her Plymouth Barracuda.

Natasha Lyonne turns 46: a look back

Natasha Lyonne arrives for the premiere of "The Grey Zone" in New York City on October 8, 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

