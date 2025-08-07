Prime Video is teasing "The Runarounds." Photo Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing a The Runarounds, a coming-of-age music drama series from the creators of Outer Banks.

A trailer released Thursday begins with at high-school graduation, with a student lamenting the way she spent her high school years.

"I wish that I had followed my heart more," she said. "I wish that I stopped taking myself so seriously all the time."

"The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom," an official synopsis reads.

William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zende Murdock, Jesse Golliher, Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur and Shea Pritchard star.

Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, who created the Netflix series Outer Banks, are among the upcoming show's executive producers.

The Runarounds arrives on the streamer Sept. 1.