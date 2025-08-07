1 of 3 | The first trailer for "The Paper" was released on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock shared its first trailer for the upcoming workplace comedy, The Paper, on Thursday.

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the follow-up to The Office is set to premiere on Sept. 4.

Thursday's 90-second preview shows Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief of a struggling Ohio newspaper.

"It sucks," Sampson assesses the local publication. "But we're going to make it better."

The ensemble also includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez.

"The Paper follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series, The Office, as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it," the streaming service said.