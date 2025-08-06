Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Butterfly stars Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty attended the premiere of their new espionage thriller series ahead of its arrival on Prime Video Aug. 13.

The event took place at New York City's Regal Union Square.

Kim and Hardesty portray father-daughter spies who are reunited years after Rebecca (Hardesty) thought David Jung (Kim) had been killed.

In a preview for the show, David tells Rebecca that he disappeared to protect his young daughter.

The series takes its inspiration from graphic novels penned by Arash Amel.

Kim, who wore an all-black suit to Tuesday's premiere previously said Butterfly "is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply."

"I couldn't be happier with the creative team we've assembled, both in front of and behind the camera," he continued.

Other members of the team that attended the premiere Tuesday included Piper Perabo, Louis Landau, Kim Tae-hee, Sean Dulake and Nayoon Kim.

Hardesty wore a strapless black and blush-pink gown.

Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Charles Parnell, Lee Il-hwa and Sung Dong- il also star.

Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty attend 'Butterfly' premiere