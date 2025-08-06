Trending
TV
Aug. 6, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty attend 'Butterfly' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Daniel Dae Kim arrives on the red carpet for Prime Video's "Butterfly" New York premiere on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Daniel Dae Kim arrives on the red carpet for Prime Video's "Butterfly" New York premiere on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Butterfly stars Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty attended the premiere of their new espionage thriller series ahead of its arrival on Prime Video Aug. 13.

The event took place at New York City's Regal Union Square.

Kim and Hardesty portray father-daughter spies who are reunited years after Rebecca (Hardesty) thought David Jung (Kim) had been killed.

In a preview for the show, David tells Rebecca that he disappeared to protect his young daughter.

The series takes its inspiration from graphic novels penned by Arash Amel.

Kim, who wore an all-black suit to Tuesday's premiere previously said Butterfly "is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply."

"I couldn't be happier with the creative team we've assembled, both in front of and behind the camera," he continued.

Other members of the team that attended the premiere Tuesday included Piper Perabo, Louis Landau, Kim Tae-hee, Sean Dulake and Nayoon Kim.

Hardesty wore a strapless black and blush-pink gown.

Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Charles Parnell, Lee Il-hwa and Sung Dong- il also star.

Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty attend 'Butterfly' premiere

Star Daniel Dae Kim arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of Prime Video's "Butterfly" in New York City on August 5, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy
TV // 18 hours ago
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Molly Shannon has been cast in an "Untitled Will Ferrell Golf Comedy," reuniting the former "Saturday Night Live" cast members.
'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Invasion" follows cast members as they face off against "new, more powerful" aliens. Apple TV+ teased the upcoming season with a trailer.
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth," premiering Aug. 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu, delivers on the "Alien" movie franchise while exploring compelling questions of its own.
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
TV // 1 day ago
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Olivia Morris wanted to star in "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" because, after working on "Hotel Portofino" and "The Head," she was ready for some magic.
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
TV // 1 day ago
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Gangs of London" actor Sope Dirisu will star in "All the Sinners Bleed," a crime thriller series adapted by "Black Panther" co-writer Joe Robert Cole.
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
TV // 2 days ago
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Toby Huss, new voice of Dale, Lauren Tom, voice of Connie and Minh, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke with UPI about the "King of the Hill" revival.
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, "FUBAR," has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
TV // 3 days ago
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni is returning to "Law & Order: SVU" for a Season 27 guest stint. Meloni played Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and occasionally reprises the role.
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
TV // 4 days ago
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer's" Josh Hartnett is leading the cast of a new Netflix series that is filming in Newfoundland. The six-episode limited series is not yet titled.
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
TV // 4 days ago
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." will conclude with Season 3, said series creator Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy

Follow Us