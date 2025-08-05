Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Molly Shannon has been cast alongside Will Ferrell in an untitled golf comedy series. The Ferrell series was announced last year under the title Golf.

Ferrell will play a fictional golf legend. The announcement did not describe Shannon's character but her name is Stacy.

Shannon and Ferrell were in the same Saturday Night Live cast beginning in 2005. They costarred in films A Night at the Roxbury, Superstar, Talladega Nights and Casa de Mi Padre.

Shannon also appeared in the documentary Will & Harper, meeting former SNL writer Harper Steele after her transition.

Steele is an executive producer on the series along with Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nene Rodrigue, Chris Henchy, David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest.

Netflix has announced 10 episodes.