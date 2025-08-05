Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 6:17 PM

Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy

By Fred Topel
Molly Shannon, seen at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles in February, will join Will Ferrell in a Netflix comedy series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Molly Shannon, seen at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles in February, will join Will Ferrell in a Netflix comedy series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Molly Shannon has been cast alongside Will Ferrell in an untitled golf comedy series. The Ferrell series was announced last year under the title Golf.

Ferrell will play a fictional golf legend. The announcement did not describe Shannon's character but her name is Stacy.

Shannon and Ferrell were in the same Saturday Night Live cast beginning in 2005. They costarred in films A Night at the Roxbury, Superstar, Talladega Nights and Casa de Mi Padre.

Shannon also appeared in the documentary Will & Harper, meeting former SNL writer Harper Steele after her transition.

Steele is an executive producer on the series along with Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nene Rodrigue, Chris Henchy, David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest.

Netflix has announced 10 episodes.

'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Invasion" follows cast members as they face off against "new, more powerful" aliens. Apple TV+ teased the upcoming season with a trailer.
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth," premiering Aug. 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu, delivers on the "Alien" movie franchise while exploring compelling questions of its own.
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
TV // 23 hours ago
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Olivia Morris wanted to star in "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" because, after working on "Hotel Portofino" and "The Head," she was ready for some magic.
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
TV // 1 day ago
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Gangs of London" actor Sope Dirisu will star in "All the Sinners Bleed," a crime thriller series adapted by "Black Panther" co-writer Joe Robert Cole.
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
TV // 1 day ago
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Toby Huss, new voice of Dale, Lauren Tom, voice of Connie and Minh, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke with UPI about the "King of the Hill" revival.
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, "FUBAR," has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
TV // 2 days ago
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni is returning to "Law & Order: SVU" for a Season 27 guest stint. Meloni played Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and occasionally reprises the role.
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
TV // 4 days ago
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer's" Josh Hartnett is leading the cast of a new Netflix series that is filming in Newfoundland. The six-episode limited series is not yet titled.
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
TV // 4 days ago
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." will conclude with Season 3, said series creator Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker.
'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com
TV // 4 days ago
'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Squid Game's" Lee Jung-jae is taking on a new role in "Nice to Not Meet You" opposite "The Glory" actress Lim Ji-yeon. The rom-com will play on Prime Video

