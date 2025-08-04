Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù will star in All the Sinners Bleed - a new series from Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther) and based on the novel by S.A. Cosby. Haunted by his mother's death, the first Black sheriff in a Bible Belt county hunts for a serial killer preying on the Black community... pic.twitter.com/98MB6mPbYF— Netflix (@netflix) August 4, 2025

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Gangs of London actor Sope Dirisu will star in All the Sinners Bleed, a crime thriller series adapted by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

The upcoming Netflix show takes its inspiration from S.A. Cosby's novel of the same name, which earned a spot on former president Barack Obama's summer reading list.

The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, is among the executive producers on the project.

"Haunted by his devout mother's untimely death, the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county (Dirisu) must lead the hunt for a serial killer who has quietly been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God," an official synopsis reads.

Cole is also the showrunner and an executive producer.

A release date, and additional casting information, has not yet been announced.