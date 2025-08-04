Trending
TV
Aug. 4, 2025 / 2:47 PM

Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Gangs of London actor Sope Dirisu will star in All the Sinners Bleed, a crime thriller series adapted by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

The upcoming Netflix show takes its inspiration from S.A. Cosby's novel of the same name, which earned a spot on former president Barack Obama's summer reading list.

The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, is among the executive producers on the project.

"Haunted by his devout mother's untimely death, the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county (Dirisu) must lead the hunt for a serial killer who has quietly been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God," an official synopsis reads.

Cole is also the showrunner and an executive producer.

A release date, and additional casting information, has not yet been announced.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
TV // 11 hours ago
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Toby Huss, new voice of Dale, Lauren Tom, voice of Connie and Minh, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke with UPI about the "King of the Hill" revival.
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, "FUBAR," has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni is returning to "Law & Order: SVU" for a Season 27 guest stint. Meloni played Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and occasionally reprises the role.
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
TV // 3 days ago
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer's" Josh Hartnett is leading the cast of a new Netflix series that is filming in Newfoundland. The six-episode limited series is not yet titled.
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
TV // 3 days ago
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." will conclude with Season 3, said series creator Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker.
'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com
TV // 3 days ago
'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Squid Game's" Lee Jung-jae is taking on a new role in "Nice to Not Meet You" opposite "The Glory" actress Lim Ji-yeon. The rom-com will play on Prime Video
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
TV // 3 days ago
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
NEW YORK, July 31 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison told UPI he hopes native Hawaiians are proud that the new show, "Chief of War," focuses on their history and features a Polynesian cast.
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
TV // 4 days ago
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
July 31 (UPI) -- TLC is previewing "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Season 7 ahead of its Sept. 8 premiere. The season features six couples who leave the United States for love.
Toni Collette hides an academy's dark secrets in 'Wayward' trailer
TV // 4 days ago
Toni Collette hides an academy's dark secrets in 'Wayward' trailer
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Wayward," a thriller series about an institute for troubled teens starring Toni Collette and series creator Mae Martin.
Family dysfunction spans decades in 'Long Story Short' trailer
TV // 4 days ago
Family dysfunction spans decades in 'Long Story Short' trailer
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer Thursday for "Long Story Short," the upcoming adult animated comedy series from "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix

Follow Us