Trending
TV
Aug. 4, 2025 / 8:25 PM

Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness

"There is nothing in it that is polarizing or upsetting," Morris told UPI.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Olivia Morris and Callum McGowan star in "The Librarians: The Next Chapter," which wraps up its first season on Monday. Photo courtesy of TNT
1 of 2 | Olivia Morris and Callum McGowan star in "The Librarians: The Next Chapter," which wraps up its first season on Monday. Photo courtesy of TNT

NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Olivia Morris says she wanted to star in The Librarians: The Next Chapter because, after working on Hotel Portofino and The Head, she was ready for a little magic.

"I absolutely adore all of my body of work. I love it. But, this is the first show that is complete escapism. There is nothing in it that is polarizing or upsetting," Morris, 28, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"That absolutely has its place on TV and film. I really think some of my favorite shows are very polarizing and important," she added.

"We live in a time where it's really complicated right now and to be able to have anyone turn on the telly and watch a show about librarians saving the world and using a magic door -- if it brings them even a minute of relaxation and enjoyment and you can just get lost in the silliness -- I think that is so valuable."

Created by Dean Devlin, the show wraps up its first season Monday on TNT and has already been renewed for a second season.

Morris plays Lysa, a scientist who inherits a castle in Belgrade that serves as annex to a library where supernatural artifacts from throughout history are stored.

She teams up with Vikram (Callum McGowan), a 19th-century librarian, who is bewildered to find himself transported to 2025, Connor (Bluey Robinson), a conspiracy-theory podcaster, and Charlie (Jessica Green), a highly skilled fighting machine, to protect the world from powerful magic that has been mistakenly unleashed.

In addition to being a fun watch, the family-friendly show also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and knowledge.

"These fans are clever. They are honorary librarians and I think you can see that in the scripts that the writers, everybody involved, are so passionate," Morris said.

"Some of the stuff my character has to say is bonkers," she added. "It is a real challenge to be able to say it as if she has said it a million times. I must look like a crazy person in my flat when I'm rehearsing my lines because I am determined to make it seem effortless and I hope it comes across as such."

The actress said she wants viewers, especially young ones, to see a team who uses their brains and hearts, instead of physical might, to vanquish evil.

"These characters are superheroes -- ones that are incredibly smart and incredibly empathetic," she said.

Morris said Devlin -- whose credits include Independence Day and The Ark -- is a wonderful collaborator and always has time to discuss characters and story-lines.

"He is so ready to meet [questions] with just as much curiosity and, as an actor, that is all you can ask for," she added.

"Sometimes, you want to suggest something or you want to ask why we do a certain thing, especially because the world is so big. There have been three films and a whole series before us," she explained. "Dean Is the one that knows that better than anyone. So, to have him around on set and be able to pick his brain about making the show the best it can be is really, really amazing."

The franchise started in 2004 with a trilogy of TV movies starring Noah Wyle.

Wylie served as an executive producer on both The Next Chapter and The Librarians, a TV series that followed the movies and ran for four seasons from 2014 through 2017.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
TV // 5 hours ago
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Gangs of London" actor Sope Dirisu will star in "All the Sinners Bleed," a crime thriller series adapted by "Black Panther" co-writer Joe Robert Cole.
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
TV // 15 hours ago
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Toby Huss, new voice of Dale, Lauren Tom, voice of Connie and Minh, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke with UPI about the "King of the Hill" revival.
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, "FUBAR," has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni is returning to "Law & Order: SVU" for a Season 27 guest stint. Meloni played Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and occasionally reprises the role.
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
TV // 3 days ago
Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer's" Josh Hartnett is leading the cast of a new Netflix series that is filming in Newfoundland. The six-episode limited series is not yet titled.
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
TV // 3 days ago
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." will conclude with Season 3, said series creator Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker.
'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com
TV // 3 days ago
'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Squid Game's" Lee Jung-jae is taking on a new role in "Nice to Not Meet You" opposite "The Glory" actress Lim Ji-yeon. The rom-com will play on Prime Video
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
TV // 3 days ago
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
NEW YORK, July 31 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison told UPI he hopes native Hawaiians are proud that the new show, "Chief of War," focuses on their history and features a Polynesian cast.
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
TV // 4 days ago
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
July 31 (UPI) -- TLC is previewing "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Season 7 ahead of its Sept. 8 premiere. The season features six couples who leave the United States for love.
Toni Collette hides an academy's dark secrets in 'Wayward' trailer
TV // 4 days ago
Toni Collette hides an academy's dark secrets in 'Wayward' trailer
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Wayward," a thriller series about an institute for troubled teens starring Toni Collette and series creator Mae Martin.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom

Follow Us