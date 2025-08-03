No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, FUBAR, has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.

Deadline, EW.com and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Friday.

True Lies and Terminator icon Schwarzenegger played CIA operative Luke Brunner on the show.

Season 2, which premiered in June, saw Luke facing his past and trying to catch the super-villain Greta Nelso (Carrie-Anne Moss).

The cast also included Fabiana Udenio, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel.

