Aug. 1, 2025 / 1:03 PM

'Squid Game' lead Lee Jung-jae to star in rom-com

By Jessica Inman
Prime Video is teasing "Nice to Not Meet You" starring Lee Jung-jae. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
1 of 3 | Prime Video is teasing "Nice to Not Meet You" starring Lee Jung-jae. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Squid Game's Player 456, Lee Jung-jae, is taking on a new role in Nice to Not Meet You.

Prime Video announced the casting news Friday, adding that Lee will star opposite The Glory actress Lim Ji-yeon.

Lee, 52, portrays Lim Hyeon-jun in the romantic comedy series.

Hyeon-jun is a typecast actor filming Season 5 of a beloved detective show. But he wants to break into the world of melodramas.

Lim portrays a journalist who is moved to entertainment reporting and finds herself covering the actor.

"What begins as a clash of personalities unfolds into a story full of charm, laughter and unexpected chemistry," an official synopsis reads.

Kim Ga-ram directs from a script by Jung Yeo-rang.

An official release date has not yet been shared, but the series will air on Prime Video.

