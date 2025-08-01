Trending
Aug. 1, 2025

Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."

By Fred Topel
From left, Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Cynthia Nixon, seen at the "And Just Like That..." Season 3 photocall in New York City in May. The series will conclude with Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
From left, Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Cynthia Nixon, seen at the "And Just Like That..." Season 3 photocall in New York City in May. The series will conclude with Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Friday that the And Just Like That... Season 3 finale will in fact be the show's series finale.

The show's official Instagram shared a statement from series creator Michael Patrick King, while star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the news on her own account.

King said both he and Parker agreed to end And Just Like That..., a sequel series to Sex and the City and its sequel films. The pair chose not to announce Season 3 was the final season in advance.

Season 3 has two more episodes, set for release Aug. 7 and 14.

"While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," King wrote. "We didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season."

Parker also posted about her 27-year journey as Carrie Bradshaw, the character she has portrayed in the franchise since the premiere of Sex and the City on HBO in 1998.

"I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her," she wrote. "I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we do."

And Just Like That... premiered in 2021, 11 years after the second Sex and the City movie. In Season 1, Carrie found herself a widow after Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack.

Carrie, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were joined by new friends Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) in the sequel. Original cast member Kim Cattrall briefly returned as Samantha Jones, who now lives in France and appeared in one Season 2 episode in a phone call with Carrie.

