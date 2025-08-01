Trending
Aug. 1, 2025

Josh Hartnett begins production on Netflix creature thriller

By Jessica Inman
Josh Hartnett stars in an upcoming Netflix limited series, which has not yet been named. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 3 | Josh Hartnett stars in an upcoming Netflix limited series, which has not yet been named. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer's Josh Hartnett is leading the cast of a new Netflix series that is filming in Newfoundland.

The Pear Harbor actor, 47, will star opposite Speak No Evil's Mackenzie Davis, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, The King Tide's Willow Kean, Sunny Dancer's Ruby Stokes, The Monkey's Rohan Campbell and Revival's Kaleb Horn in the untitled limited series.

The streamer shared a photograph of the cast taking a selfie as production began. They stood before a large body of water and rolling green hills.

"When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman must fight to protect his family, his community and his vanishing way of life," an official synopsis reads.

The Umbrella Academy's Jesse McKeown directs.

