Trending
TV
July 31, 2025 / 10:26 AM

'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 1 features 'woe-themed' episode titles

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix is teasing Part 1 of "Wednesday" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Helen Sloan/ Netflix
1 of 5 | Netflix is teasing Part 1 of "Wednesday" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Helen Sloan/ Netflix

July 31 (UPI) -- Part 1 of Wednesday's sophomore season will feature woe-themed episode titles, Netflix announced Thursday.

The streamer released additional first-look images to accompany the episode titles for Season 2, Part 1, which arrives Aug. 6.

Episode 1, "Here We Woe Again," was penned by co-creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

"Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she's expecting," they told Tudum. "She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, but she doesn't. Nothing is what it seems in Season 2."

Tim Burton directs Episodes 1 and 4, the latter of which is titled "If These Woes Could Talk."

Paco Cabezas directs Episodes 2 and 3, titled "The Devil You Woe" and "Call of the Woe," respectively.

Season 1 also featured woe-related titles, such as "You Reap What You Woe" and "Quid Pro Woe."

In one of the new first-look images released Wednesday, fans see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman (Mortica and Gomez) on what appears to be a gothic glamping trip.

They sit in front of a giant black tent with cocktails.

Jenna Ortega's career: 15 images of the Hollywood star

Jenna Ortega attends the premiere of "Pete's Dragon" in Los Angeles on August 8, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21
July 31 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere Sept. 21 on Paramount+. The show also stars Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr and Dana Delaney.
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
TV // 20 hours ago
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
July 30 (UPI) -- TNT is teasing Season 2 of "The Librarians: The Next Chapter." The network shared the season's upcoming guest stars and a promotion clip on Wednesday.
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
TV // 23 hours ago
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Stephanie Beatriz told UPI Quiet is still fighting for fairness in a post-apocalyptic world in Season 2 of the PlayStation game adaptation, "Twisted Metal."
'Tempest' teaser introduces Korean spy thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Tempest' teaser introduces Korean spy thriller
July 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its nine-part K-drama spy thriller, "Tempest" which arrives on the streamer Sept. 10 with three episodes. It will also stream on Hulu.
Eric Bana drama 'Untamed' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Eric Bana drama 'Untamed' renewed for Season 2
July 29 (UPI) -- Eric Bana will return to investigate another National Park mystery in the second season of "Untamed," Netflix announced with a social media post Tuesday.
'The Voice,' 'SNL' get fall premiere dates on NBC
TV // 1 day ago
'The Voice,' 'SNL' get fall premiere dates on NBC
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Voice," "Brilliant Minds," "Law & Order," "Saturday Night Live" and other series will return with new seasons on NBC. "SNL" Season 51 debuts Oct. 4.
Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production
July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Pride and Prejudice" limited series is now filming. Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and more appear in a first photo from the Jane Austen adaptation.
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
TV // 2 days ago
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
July 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the upcoming limited animated series "Eyes of Wakanda," which arrives on the streamer Friday and introduces Wakanda's secret spies.
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
TV // 2 days ago
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
July 28 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age" received the green light for a fourth season, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday. The news arrives ahead of the Season 3 finale Aug. 10.
'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4
July 28 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan will star in Season 4 of the anthology series "I Am" with "Gangs of London" actor Joe Cole. The show airs on Channel 4.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez

Follow Us