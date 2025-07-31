Trending
July 31, 2025 / 10:00 AM

Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21

By Karen Butler
Sylvester Stallone returns to star in "Tulsa King" Season 3, premiering Sept. 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Sylvester Stallone returns to star in "Tulsa King" Season 3, premiering Sept. 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Season 3 of Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sept. 21.

"As Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies -- and the risks to his crew," the streaming service said in a synopsis. "Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family."

The show's ensemble also includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

A character played by Samuel L. Jackson will also be introduced before he leaves to lead his own crime drama in the Taylor Sheridan Universe, NOLA King.

