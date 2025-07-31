July 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Kitsch hunts for a terrorist in a new trailer for the Terminal List prequel series Dark Wolf.

After being discharged from the military, Kitsch's character, Ben Edwards, is given the chance to "finish what he started."

"I'm trying to do what's right," he says in the trailer released Thursday.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf follows his path to become a CIA operative, according to an official synopsis.

"The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it," the description continues.

Chris Pratt once again portrays James Reece.

Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona -Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati and Jared Shaw also star.

Jack Carr, who penned The Terminal List co-creates the show alongside David DiGilio, a press release states.

The first trio of episodes arrives on Prime Video Aug. 27.