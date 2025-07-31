Trending
TV
July 31, 2025 / 1:38 PM

Taylor Kitsch hunts terrorist in 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Terminal List: Dark Wolf" star Taylor Kitsch attends the premiere of "Only the Brave" in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | "Terminal List: Dark Wolf" star Taylor Kitsch attends the premiere of "Only the Brave" in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Kitsch hunts for a terrorist in a new trailer for the Terminal List prequel series Dark Wolf.

After being discharged from the military, Kitsch's character, Ben Edwards, is given the chance to "finish what he started."

"I'm trying to do what's right," he says in the trailer released Thursday.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf follows his path to become a CIA operative, according to an official synopsis.

"The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it," the description continues.

Chris Pratt once again portrays James Reece.

Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona -Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati and Jared Shaw also star.

Jack Carr, who penned The Terminal List co-creates the show alongside David DiGilio, a press release states.

The first trio of episodes arrives on Prime Video Aug. 27.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 1 features 'woe-themed' episode titles
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 1 features 'woe-themed' episode titles
July 31 (UPI) -- Part 1 of "Wednesday's" sophomore season will feature woe-themed episode titles, Netflix announced Thursday. The streamer also shared new first-look images.
Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21
July 31 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere Sept. 21 on Paramount+. The show also stars Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr and Dana Delaney.
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
TV // 23 hours ago
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
July 30 (UPI) -- TNT is teasing Season 2 of "The Librarians: The Next Chapter." The network shared the season's upcoming guest stars and a promotion clip on Wednesday.
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Stephanie Beatriz told UPI Quiet is still fighting for fairness in a post-apocalyptic world in Season 2 of the PlayStation game adaptation, "Twisted Metal."
'Tempest' teaser introduces Korean spy thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Tempest' teaser introduces Korean spy thriller
July 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its nine-part K-drama spy thriller, "Tempest" which arrives on the streamer Sept. 10 with three episodes. It will also stream on Hulu.
Eric Bana drama 'Untamed' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Eric Bana drama 'Untamed' renewed for Season 2
July 29 (UPI) -- Eric Bana will return to investigate another National Park mystery in the second season of "Untamed," Netflix announced with a social media post Tuesday.
'The Voice,' 'SNL' get fall premiere dates on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
'The Voice,' 'SNL' get fall premiere dates on NBC
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Voice," "Brilliant Minds," "Law & Order," "Saturday Night Live" and other series will return with new seasons on NBC. "SNL" Season 51 debuts Oct. 4.
Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production
July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Pride and Prejudice" limited series is now filming. Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and more appear in a first photo from the Jane Austen adaptation.
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
TV // 2 days ago
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
July 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the upcoming limited animated series "Eyes of Wakanda," which arrives on the streamer Friday and introduces Wakanda's secret spies.
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
TV // 2 days ago
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
July 28 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age" received the green light for a fourth season, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday. The news arrives ahead of the Season 3 finale Aug. 10.

Trending Stories

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Jason Momoa shaves off beard for the first time in 6 years
Jason Momoa shaves off beard for the first time in 6 years
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards

Follow Us