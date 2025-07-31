Trending
TV
July 31, 2025

Toni Collette hides an academy's dark secrets in 'Wayward' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Toni Collette hides dark secrets at an academy for troubled teens in "Wayward," a new thriller series coming to Netflix Sept. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Toni Collette hides dark secrets at an academy for troubled teens in "Wayward," a new thriller series coming to Netflix Sept. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Wayward, a thriller series about an institute for troubled teens starring Toni Collette and series creator Mae Martin.

The teaser, released Thursday on YouTube, suggests there is something sinister lurking beneath the surface of the institute for troubled teens in the seemingly ideal town of Tall Pines.

Martin stars as Alex Dempsey, a police officer who moves to town with his pregnant wife, Laura (Sarah Gadon).

Collette (Hereditary) plays Evelyn Wade, the mysterious leader of the Tall Pines Academy.

"After an escape attempt from an academy for 'troubled teens,' two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town's dark and deeply rooted secrets," the official synopsis reads.

Martin, who created the series and also serves as co-showrunner with Ryan Scott, said some of their own life experiences helped inspire the series.

"I was a wayward teen in the early 2000s, and my best friend was sent to one of these troubled teen institutes when she was 16," they told Netflix's Tudum. "She came back and had just the craziest stories about it."

The series also stars Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, Tattiawna Jones, Isolde Ardies, Joshua Close, Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, Gage Munroe and Byron Mann.

Wayward premieres Sept. 25 on Netflix.

